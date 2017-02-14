Nick Dees run held -
"They're off!" Runners take off from the starting line on the 2nd Annual Nicholas Dees Memorial Run. Shelley Russell founded the event to honor her son Nicholas Dees who was struck and killed while working a wreck scene near Shawnee, Oklahoma.
