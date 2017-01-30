Lock Box Could Help Fire Department S...

Lock Box Could Help Fire Department Save Your Loved One

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

One day not too long ago, Tecumseh Fire Chief Aaron Williams got a call from a man who was worried about his elderly mother, who lives alone in Tecumseh. He'd heard of these lock boxes that allow the fire department access to a house key in case of emergency, without breaking a door down or causing other damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc... 19 hr momentsintoyears 1
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... Sun okiady 5
News Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati... Sun okiady 2
News MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T... Sun titelip 1
News Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ... Sun airingthetires 1
News MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide Sun zombienation 3
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) Sun smellit 19
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC