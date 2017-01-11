Grace Given Contract, Raise, No Action Taken On Property
Shawnee Board of Education members Monday night renewed Shawnee schools Supt. Dr. April Grace's contract for one year and granted her a 1.7 percent increase in salary, which was in line with the overall average increase for most SPS staff members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Wed
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Tue
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Jan 9
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC