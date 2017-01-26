Absentee Ballot Time

Voters in Pottawatomie County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Feb. 14 Annual School, Dale I-2 School Bond, and Pleasant Grove C-29 School Bond should apply now, according to County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover. Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Stover urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

