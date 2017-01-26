Absentee Ballot Time

Absentee Ballot Time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Voters in Pottawatomie County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Feb. 14 Annual School, Dale I-2 School Bond, and Pleasant Grove C-29 School Bond should apply now, according to County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover. Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Stover urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... 12 hr messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... 12 hr messenger 1
News Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions 18 hr WarForOil 2
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... 21 hr spytheweb 4
News Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc Wed baracuda 1
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Wed rubbertip 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,237 • Total comments across all topics: 278,279,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC