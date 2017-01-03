2 killed in "officer down" report in Shawnee
OHP, Pottawatomie County deputies and tribal officers responded to the Grand Casino They were called on "officer down" reports 2 employees were shot; investigators say the case is a murder-suicide FOX23 is following this story- click HERE to stream the latest LIVE Shawnee: OHP is assisting Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Police with an incident at the Grand Casino. Authority Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|1 hr
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|15 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|21 hr
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Sun
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Sun
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Jan 7
|clearthemaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC