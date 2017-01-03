1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Oklahoma casino
Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting involving two employees at an Oklahoma casino. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
