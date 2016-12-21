Year In Review
January The new year brought good news for the Pottawatomie County Historical Society and its longtime quest for additional museum space at the Santa Fe Museum in Downtown Shawnee. Shawnee businessman Paul Milburn made a half-million-dollar matching contribution to a longstanding drive to build an additional building next to the existing museum in the historic train station on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|10 hr
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|18 hr
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|33
|The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma
|Wed
|java
|1
|Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc...
|Wed
|okiesonie
|1
|Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P...
|Wed
|nonhacker
|1
|Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC