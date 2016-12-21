Year In Review

Year In Review

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

January The new year brought good news for the Pottawatomie County Historical Society and its longtime quest for additional museum space at the Santa Fe Museum in Downtown Shawnee. Shawnee businessman Paul Milburn made a half-million-dollar matching contribution to a longstanding drive to build an additional building next to the existing museum in the historic train station on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... 10 hr pam nassar 2
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... 18 hr astute 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Wed Jamie Dundee 33
News The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma Wed java 1
News Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc... Wed okiesonie 1
News Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P... Wed nonhacker 1
Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16) Tue Jamie Dundee 14
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC