Wildfires Sparking Up All Around The Metro
The first fire was reported southeast of Shawnee, near Benson Park Rd. and S. Rock Creek Rd. That fire was reportedly threatening some homes in the area and authorities say emergency crews have evacuated some homes. This fire has burned nearly two miles long, and approximately 230 acres of land, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|3 hr
|howthingswork
|1
|Oklahoma City police investigating first homici...
|14 hr
|manyquestionsunas...
|1
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Tue
|Sorry Hill
|3
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|Tue
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|Tue
|tryagain
|1
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|Tue
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|Tue
|itsnot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC