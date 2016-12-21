Wildfires pop up in Oklahoma; Dry, windy weather in forecast
Wildfires are popping up in parts of Oklahoma, and state forestry officials warn that Friday could bring a very high fire danger to the state because of low humidity and gusty winds. Oklahoma City television station KWTV reports that one fire is burning near Shawnee, while two other fires were reported in Lincoln County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|14 hr
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|21 hr
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|33
|The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma
|Wed
|java
|1
|Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc...
|Wed
|okiesonie
|1
|Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P...
|Wed
|nonhacker
|1
|Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC