Wildfires pop up in Oklahoma; Dry, windy weather in forecast

Wildfires are popping up in parts of Oklahoma, and state forestry officials warn that Friday could bring a very high fire danger to the state because of low humidity and gusty winds. Oklahoma City television station KWTV reports that one fire is burning near Shawnee, while two other fires were reported in Lincoln County.

