Wildfire burns in central Oklahoma but no structures lost

Wednesday Dec 21

Dry conditions plus blown-down trees from a tornado several years ago in central Oklahoma are fueling a wildfire that continues to burn Wednesday morning. No structures have been lost and no one has been hurt.

