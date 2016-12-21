Wildfire burns in central Oklahoma but no structures lost
Dry conditions plus blown-down trees from a tornado several years ago in central Oklahoma are fueling a wildfire that continues to burn Wednesday morning. No structures have been lost and no one has been hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|2 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|15 hr
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|20 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|22 hr
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC