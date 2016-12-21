Shawnee man sentenced to federal prison for killing Indian man, moving body
A Shawnee man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for killing an Indian man while on Indian land and then disposing of the body. George Edmond Walker, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Oklahoma City federal court to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful removal of a dead body.
