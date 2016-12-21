Pottawatomie County schools look to 'get back in the game' with new county sales tax
April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, center, looks at Hawaiian Christmas decorations on Dec. 16 with seventh-grade students Kaitlyn Atwood, left, and Michelle Eicher at Shawnee Middle School Bodard Campus. [Photo by Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - After a shortfall that hit Oklahoma schools with mid-year budget reductions this year, and ahead of another anticipated budget hole next year, 14 school systems in Pottawatomie County are receiving a valuable boost in funding following a local sales tax increase approved by voters in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|2 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Oklahoma City Child With Special Needs Gets New...
|2 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Edmond Man, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 12-Y...
|9 hr
|allegedly
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|32
|Education Short On Good News In Middle Of Budge...
|13 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Momspantysniffer
|107
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|Sun
|dearsanta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC