Pottawatomie County schools look to 'get back in the game' with new county sales tax

April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, center, looks at Hawaiian Christmas decorations on Dec. 16 with seventh-grade students Kaitlyn Atwood, left, and Michelle Eicher at Shawnee Middle School Bodard Campus. [Photo by Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - After a shortfall that hit Oklahoma schools with mid-year budget reductions this year, and ahead of another anticipated budget hole next year, 14 school systems in Pottawatomie County are receiving a valuable boost in funding following a local sales tax increase approved by voters in 2015.

