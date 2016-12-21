Granite Memorial Wall Dedicated At Wo...

Granite Memorial Wall Dedicated At Woodland Veterans Park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

On a bitterly cold, blustery Saturday morning, Dec. 10, a long line of veterans stood stiffly at attention in Shawnee's Woodland Veterans Park, in front of an Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Wall of ten six-foot-high times six-foot-wide granite panels inscribed with the names of more than 7,000 Oklahomans who died in battle for America's freedom. The veterans, some from recent, some from long ago wars, were invited to come forward from the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklaho... 30 min moral booster 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase 8 hr edukite 3
why did he ejaculate inside me? (Dec '11) 10 hr Tina 42
News Edmond Man, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 12-Y... 11 hr edukite 2
News Public schools are key to quality of life, Okla... 11 hr edukite 2
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - 20 hr viewpointseoglendale 1
News Oklahoma City Child With Special Needs Gets New... 20 hr viewpointseoglendale 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC