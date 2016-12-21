Debate Over Teacher Raises Returns To...

Debate Over Teacher Raises Returns To State Legislature

Saturday Dec 3

Less than a month after the election , new legislation is on the table to fund teacher pay raises in Oklahoma. Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, is the author of the bill and a former educator himself.

