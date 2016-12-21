Daniel Matthews To Seek District 28 House Seat In Special Election
Republican Daniel Matthews has announced his candidacy for the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, District 28. The district covers northern Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. Current State Representative Tom Newell is leaving office to take a job out of state, and the seat will be filled in a 2017 Special Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|2 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|15 hr
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|20 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|22 hr
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC