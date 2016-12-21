Crews Battle Large Wildfire Near Shawnee
Authorities tell News 9 the fire has consumed more than 80 acres of land so far near the Shawnee Reservoir, and is not contained. The fire is located on the southwest side of the reservoir, near EW County Rd. 116 and Patterson Rd. It is unclear if any structures are being threatened at this time.
