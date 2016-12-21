Crews Battle Large Wildfire Near Shawnee

Crews Battle Large Wildfire Near Shawnee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Authorities tell News 9 the fire has consumed more than 80 acres of land so far near the Shawnee Reservoir, and is not contained. The fire is located on the southwest side of the reservoir, near EW County Rd. 116 and Patterson Rd. It is unclear if any structures are being threatened at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... 18 hr pam nassar 2
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Wed Jamie Dundee 33
News The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma Wed java 1
News Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc... Wed okiesonie 1
News Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P... Wed nonhacker 1
Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16) Tue Jamie Dundee 14
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Pottawatomie County was issued at December 29 at 4:37PM CST

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,529

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC