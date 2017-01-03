AAA: Oklahoma Average Gas Prices Rise To $2.09 Per Gallon
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Oklahoma is up by eight cents to $2.09 per gallon this week. AAA Oklahoma reported Tuesday that the price is at a four-month high, but spokesman Chuck Mai said the price is expected to drop sharply after the first of the year brings an end to holiday travel.
