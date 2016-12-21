Wanted Man On The Run After Shawnee Police Chase
A man wanted on two felony warrants is on the run after leading Shawnee police on a high-speed chase. On the night before Thanksgiving, police tried to pull over 25-year-old Dustin Coggins near Main Street and Center Street.
