Council agrees to settle lawsuit over service dog filed by veteran with PTSD
The Oklahoma City Council agreed to pay $5,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a disabled veteran who was ordered by police to leave a McDonald's restaurant, where he had gone with his service dog. Wesley Baxley, of Shawnee, has post-traumatic stress disorder.
