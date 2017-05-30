June Sunoco Young Racers Club Winner: Jesse Bernhagen
Congratulations to Jesse Bernhagen of Markesan, Wisconsin our Sunoco Race Fuels Young Racers Club Winner for the month of June! Jesse will receive a drum of race fuel and a 5 gallon utility jug from Sunoco. He will also appear in the November 2017 issue of Circle Track .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|4 hr
|The Carburetor
|1
|Sad, COPS do lie in Shawano (Aug '07)
|May 5
|Target
|22
|WolfWaterMelon
|Apr '17
|WolfWaterMelon
|1
|Review: Annie's Campground (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Uninformed
|8
|The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Mark
|34
|Melissa hudson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Ryan
|2
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shawano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC