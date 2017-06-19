Disabled Veterans bass tournament moves to Lake Tomahawk
Veteran Kris Hanes will be holding the second annual Disabled Veterans Bass Tournament out of Lake Tomahawk on July 23. The tournament is free to veterans. This will be the second annual Disabled Veterans tournament put on by Kris Hanes, a veteran himself and member of the Portage County Bass Anglers.
