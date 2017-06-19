Disabled Veterans bass tournament mov...

Disabled Veterans bass tournament moves to Lake Tomahawk

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Lakeland Times

Veteran Kris Hanes will be holding the second annual Disabled Veterans Bass Tournament out of Lake Tomahawk on July 23. The tournament is free to veterans. This will be the second annual Disabled Veterans tournament put on by Kris Hanes, a veteran himself and member of the Portage County Bass Anglers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07) Jun 14 Simple Simon 36
Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun 3 The Carburetor 1
Sad, COPS do lie in Shawano (Aug '07) May '17 Target 22
WolfWaterMelon Apr '17 WolfWaterMelon 1
Review: Annie's Campground (Aug '13) Apr '17 Uninformed 8
Melissa hudson (Jan '15) Jan '17 Ryan 2
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
See all Shawano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shawano County was issued at June 25 at 10:34AM CDT

Shawano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Shawano, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC