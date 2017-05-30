Disabled Veterans bass tournament mov...

Disabled Veterans bass tournament moves to Lake Tomahawk

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Lakeland Times

This will be the second annual Disabled Veterans tournament put on by Kris Hanes, a veteran himself and member of the Portage County Bass Anglers. Hanes held the inaugural tournament last year on Shawano Lake in Shawano and this year decided to move the tournament to the Northwoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enjoy the Music at Opie's 5 hr The Carburetor 1
Sad, COPS do lie in Shawano (Aug '07) May 5 Target 22
WolfWaterMelon Apr '17 WolfWaterMelon 1
Review: Annie's Campground (Aug '13) Apr '17 Uninformed 8
The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07) Mar '17 Mark 34
Melissa hudson (Jan '15) Jan '17 Ryan 2
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
See all Shawano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawano Forum Now

Shawano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Shawano, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC