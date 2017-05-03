Arts & dementia program receives $10,000 grant 8 mins ago

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:45PM CDT expiring May 9 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 2:22AM CDT expiring May 4 at 2:19PM CDT in effect for: Outagamie, Waupaca, Winnebago Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 2:17AM CDT expiring May 4 at 2:13PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Marinette Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 2:17AM CDT expiring May 4 at 2:13PM CDT in effect for: Dickinson, Menominee Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 2:17AM CDT expiring May 4 at 2:13PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Marinette Flood Warning issued May 2 at 11:40AM CDT expiring May 6 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Marinette Flood Warning issued May 2 at 11:40AM CDT expiring May 6 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee Green Bay - Senior citizens that are struggling with dementia are finding a creative outlet at Curative Connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.