Wisconsin DNR discovers 125-year-old, 7-foot-long sturgeon [PHOTO]

Friday Apr 21

The Shawano Sturgeon has lived through a lot -- the tail end of reconstruction, the Spanish-American War, World War I, Hitler, The Beatles, Justin Bieber. Not only has she outlived every human currently on the face of the earth, but she's still fertile! The Wisconsin DNR discovered the record-setting fish while she was laying more than 30 pounds of eggs in the Wolf River near Shawano on Tuesday.

