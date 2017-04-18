Teacher facing 24 child-sex and porn ...

Teacher facing 24 child-sex and porn charges Wednesday, April 5

SHAWANO, WI A former teacher in the Gresham School District made an initial court appearance on child sex and porn charges. Bond was set at $100,000 cash for 69-year-old Timothy Schmidt on Tuesday in Shawano County Court.

Shawano, WI

