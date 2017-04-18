Teacher facing 24 child-sex and porn charges Wednesday, April 5
SHAWANO, WI A former teacher in the Gresham School District made an initial court appearance on child sex and porn charges. Bond was set at $100,000 cash for 69-year-old Timothy Schmidt on Tuesday in Shawano County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Annie's Campground (Aug '13)
|Apr 9
|Uninformed
|8
|The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Mark
|34
|Melissa hudson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Ryan
|2
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|In Wisconsin, rural superintendents turn to vot...
|Nov '16
|SHIOCROCKS
|1
|Trump Dakota pipeline and arrest of hundreds of...
|Oct '16
|Not Trump
|1
|The Krakow Daily Eagle We tell it like it is (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Amy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shawano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC