Sturgeon Spawning Begins in Northeast Wisconsin

Sturgeon spawning got underway Sunday night at both the Sturgeon Trail on New London's County Road X and Shiocton's Bamboo Bend, according to DNR Fisheries Biologist Ryan Koenigs. Koenigs noted late Monday morning that spawning had not yet begun below the Shawano Dam or at a few sites further upriver but expects that will happen by week's end.

