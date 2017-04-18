Sturgeon Patrol Short on Volunteers
Both the calendar and the forecasted warm temperatures this weekend have Department of Natural Resources wardens turning their attention to the Wolf River. Since 1988, wardens have relied on hundreds of volunteers to help guard sturgeon at their spawning sites along the river's rocky shorelines and protect the fish from poaching.
