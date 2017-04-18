Sturgeon Patrol Short on Volunteers

Sturgeon Patrol Short on Volunteers

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Both the calendar and the forecasted warm temperatures this weekend have Department of Natural Resources wardens turning their attention to the Wolf River. Since 1988, wardens have relied on hundreds of volunteers to help guard sturgeon at their spawning sites along the river's rocky shorelines and protect the fish from poaching.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shawano County was issued at April 19 at 3:55PM CDT

