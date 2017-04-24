Fairly regular rain falls over the pa...

Fairly regular rain falls over the past week have green-up proceeding ...

Thursday Apr 20

Fairly regular rain falls over the past week have green-up proceeding rapidly with even reports of trees starting to leaf out in the far north. The rain has been especially helpful for the spring wildfire season, with fire danger levels remaining low to moderate over much of the last couple of weeks.

