Wausau, Shawano Hospitals Fined on Dr...

Wausau, Shawano Hospitals Fined on Drug LawsSunday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The state of Wisconsin has fined 22 hospitals over the course of the last nine years for not complying with a law requiring them to offer emergency contraception to rape victims. The Wisconsin State Journal is reporting that the hospitals include Wausau's North Central Health Care, which was fined twice in 2008 and 2013 for a total of $12,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa hudson (Jan '15) Jan '17 Ryan 2
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News In Wisconsin, rural superintendents turn to vot... Nov '16 SHIOCROCKS 1
Trump Dakota pipeline and arrest of hundreds of... Oct '16 Not Trump 1
The Krakow Daily Eagle We tell it like it is Sep '16 Amy 3
Weather (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bjohn2469 1
The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07) Jul '16 Mothers Little He... 32
See all Shawano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawano Forum Now

Shawano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Shawano, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC