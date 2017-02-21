Three injured in rollover crash Thurs...

Three injured in rollover crash Thursday, February 16

Thursday Feb 16

The Wisconsin State DOT says a car lost control on Highway 29 near Shawano around 3 pm and rolled into a ditch. The driver and two passengers in the car were ejected.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shawano County was issued at February 22 at 10:09AM CST

Shawano, WI

