Man shot by Shawano County officials after threats, chase
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:30, they were responding to a complaint of a distraught man. They say when they called the man, he threatened them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Mark
|33
|Melissa hudson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Ryan
|2
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|In Wisconsin, rural superintendents turn to vot...
|Nov '16
|SHIOCROCKS
|1
|Trump Dakota pipeline and arrest of hundreds of...
|Oct '16
|Not Trump
|1
|The Krakow Daily Eagle We tell it like it is
|Sep '16
|Amy
|3
|Weather (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bjohn2469
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC