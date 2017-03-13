Deputies shoot man making threats in ...

Deputies shoot man making threats in Shawano County

Monday Feb 20

ALMON, WI A 52-year-old Wittenberg man was shot and wounded by a Shawano County sheriff's deputy in the Town of Almon Friday night. The shooting happened after authorities responded to a call of a distraught man.

Shawano, WI

