2 dead in Shawano Co. crash

Thursday Feb 9

Two people are dead and one is critically hurt after a crash on Highway 47 in the Town of Lessor, near Bonduel. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Camry tried passing a semi as they were both going north on Highway 47 when the Camry entered a no-passing zone and crashed into a Ford Focus head-on.

