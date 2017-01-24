Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked
Democratic leaders in northeastern Wisconsin say their county websites have been hacked. Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election.
Shawano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa hudson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Ryan
|2
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|In Wisconsin, rural superintendents turn to vot...
|Nov '16
|SHIOCROCKS
|1
|Trump Dakota pipeline and arrest of hundreds of...
|Oct '16
|Not Trump
|1
|The Krakow Daily Eagle We tell it like it is
|Sep '16
|Amy
|3
|Weather (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bjohn2469
|1
|The cops in Clintonville are corrupt (Oct '07)
|Jul '16
|Mothers Little He...
|32
