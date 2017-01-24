Wisconsin Democrats: County websites ...

Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked

Tuesday Jan 24

Democratic leaders in northeastern Wisconsin say their county websites have been hacked. Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election.

