Unemployment in WI lowest since 2001 21 mins ago

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:00PM CST expiring January 20 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Marinette, Oconto Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 8:27PM CST expiring January 20 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Alger, Delta, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.