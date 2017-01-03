tweet
Contact : Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist, 608-261-7589; Bob Nack, DNR big game section chief, 608-264-6137 [EDITOR'S ADVISORY: Due to a winter storm moving across Wisconsin today, some meeting locations or dates have been changed. The Shawano County meeting has been moved to the DNR Shawano Office and the Taylor County meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 12. People interested in attending these meetings should check the online DNR Meeting Calendar for updates.] MADISON -- County Deer Advisory Councils will hold a special meeting in January for the specific purpose of discussing recommendations for responding to chronic wasting disease at both statewide and local levels.
