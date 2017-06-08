North Central WI Master Gardeners ann...

North Central WI Master Gardeners announces Garden Walk 2017

The 16th annual Garden Walk, sponsored by the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener's Association, Inc., will be held Friday, July 7, 1-7 p.m., and Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year we travel to the Rib Mountain area to view five beautiful private gardens and one community garden. During Garden Walk, you will enjoy gardens with handmade bricks with inspirational quotes, a "friendship" garden, unique water features, a "container garden" with brightly colored pots, plus learn how a gardener has overcome working with challenging clay and rocky soil.

