Merlyn "Pete" Peterson, Darien, WI
Merlyn George "Pete" Peterson, age 81, of Darien, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in his home. Merlyn was born in Sharon, WI on April 15, 1936, where he lived many years of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC