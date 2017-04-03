Edna E. Wittmus, Hayward, WI/formerly Harvard, IL

Edna E. Wittmus, age 94, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Harvard, IL, entered eternal life on April 1, 2017 at her Care Partners home surrounded by family and friends. Edna Emma was born on July 2, 1922 in Sharon, WI, the daughter of John and Maude Wendt.

