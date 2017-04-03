Edna E. Wittmus, Hayward, WI/formerly Harvard, IL
Edna E. Wittmus, age 94, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Harvard, IL, entered eternal life on April 1, 2017 at her Care Partners home surrounded by family and friends. Edna Emma was born on July 2, 1922 in Sharon, WI, the daughter of John and Maude Wendt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC