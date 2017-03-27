Storm spotter classes, statewide tornado drill slated
The National Weather Service and Wisconsin Emergency Management team are sponsoring three storm spotter classes in Walworth County during April: Monday, April 10, 1 p.m., at the Delavan Fire Department, 811 Ann Street, Delavan. Thursday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva.
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
