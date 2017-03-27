Storm spotter classes, statewide tornado drill slated

The National Weather Service and Wisconsin Emergency Management team are sponsoring three storm spotter classes in Walworth County during April: Monday, April 10, 1 p.m., at the Delavan Fire Department, 811 Ann Street, Delavan. Thursday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.