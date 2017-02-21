Monte J. McDonald, Sharon Township, WI

Monte J. McDonald, Sharon Township, WI

Monte J. McDonald, age 86, died February 14, 2017 following a courageous battle with dementia/Alzheimer's disease. He was born April 27, 1930, the son of C L and Annice McDonald.

