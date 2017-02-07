Carol D. Falkman, Delavan, WI

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Carol D. Falkman, 92, of Delavan, WI, died Monday, January 30, 2017 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born November 26, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Carl and Vera Johnson.

