Carol D. Falkman, Delavan, WI
Carol D. Falkman, 92, of Delavan, WI, died Monday, January 30, 2017 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born November 26, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Carl and Vera Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Sharon, WI (Aug '10)
|Sep '14
|Shawnlinneman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC