Darien village and town disagree on E...

Darien village and town disagree on EMS, fire

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 7, 2016 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Officials in the town of Darien staked out their positions on the future of the joint EMS department it shares with the village of Darien during a town board meeting Tuesday night. The two municipalities share fire and EMS services, but town board member Jim Terpstra said the way things are split is unfair to the town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Wed lurker 3
Crystal Procknow (Mar '16) Jan 17 Loving her 5
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis... Oct '16 ebqbny 1
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sharon, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC