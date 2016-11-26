John "Jack" Ames, Elkhorn, WI

John "Jack" Ames, Elkhorn, WI

Nov 26, 2016

John "Jack" Ames 86, of Bowers Road Elkhorn died peacefully Tuesday November 22, 2016, at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 24, 1930, in Elkhorn, WI.

