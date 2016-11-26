John "Jack" Ames, Elkhorn, WI
John "Jack" Ames 86, of Bowers Road Elkhorn died peacefully Tuesday November 22, 2016, at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 24, 1930, in Elkhorn, WI.
