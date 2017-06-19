Paul Scharville 1939-2017
Paul Scharville, 78, of Burghill, passed away at home Friday morning, June 16, 2017. He was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Sharon, Pa., the son of James and Helen Repas Scharville.
