PA Firefighters Battle Another Suspicious Blaze
Authorities in Sharon, PA, are investigating 15 suspicious fires at abandoned structures since January after another blaze broke out Tuesday morning. June 14--SHARON, PA-- An abandoned house on McCleery Street set the night sky aglow during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille (Nov '16)
|Jun 5
|imthatdude
|3
|Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10)
|Jun 4
|mea
|10
|Robert Campbell
|May 31
|pussy101
|1
|Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's (Dec '16)
|May '17
|imthatdude
|3
|Sharon is in need of a skatepark (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|JFierst
|2
|Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Typical
|2
|A new Sheriff in town! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Still Barfin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC