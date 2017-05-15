PA Firefighter Charged with DUI after Crashing Fire Apparatus

May 14--SHARON -- A volunteer fireman is facing driving under the influence charges in connection with an incident that ended with a damaged fire truck, a crash into a telephone pole and a small geyser of water from a fire hydrant. At 11:51 a.m. Saturday, Sharon police officers M. Paul Lehman and Adam Zazado were dispatched to South Dock and Budd streets in response to a call regarding a disabled West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department fire truck.

