Inspector General files Welfare Fraud charges against 67 in March

Thursday May 4 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 67 individuals between March 1 and March 31, 2017. These charges will generate a total of $252,176.66 in restitution paid to the commonwealth, as well as additional cost savings as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they defrauded.

