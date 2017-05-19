Coroner: Body identified as missing O...

Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

Friday May 19

Authorities have confirmed the body found last week in a northeast Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist. Police say Kara was last seen May 9 with a 46-year-old registered sex offender described as a family acquaintance.

