Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager
Authorities have confirmed the body found last week in a northeast Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist. Police say Kara was last seen May 9 with a 46-year-old registered sex offender described as a family acquaintance.
