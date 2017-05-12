Charges mount for kidnapping suspect arrested in Sharon
Charges have been filed in Ohio and Pennsylvania courts against an Ashtabula, Ohio man who remains held in the Mercer County Jail on $500,000 bond. According to Ashtabula Municipal Court records, charges of kidnapping and auto theft have been filed against 46-year-old John Bove, who was arrested after a car chase and foot pursuit in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday.
